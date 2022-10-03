Rock quartet Empyre sign record deal with Kscope

Empyre. Photo by Rob Blackman.

Northants rock quartet Empyre have signed to renowned independent record label Kscope.

The band, which released their debut album Self Aware in 2019, join the likes of TesseracT, The Pineapple Thief and Envy Of None on the label and hope signing will enable them to showcase their brand of dark rock to a wider audience.

Frontman Henrik Steenholdt said: “It’s exciting and reassuring to sign with a label that understands the band and our audience, supports our ambition and loves our music.

“We’d like to think that Kscope has heard the future and embraced it.

“Their team possess the knowledge and experience of releasing music with some of the greatest rock and prog songwriters of our day and it’s our privilege to work with them as we build a new and evolving era of Empyre together.”

Since their debut album, Empyre have won Classic Rock Magazine’s Track Of The Week on three separate occasions, performed sets before acts including Eagles, Shinedown and Alter Bridge at Arena Birmingham and have been one of very few rock acts to be featured on Whispering Bob Harris’ Under The Apple Tree sessions.

Last year they released The Other Side, which featured acoustic interpretations of tracks from their debut album. The band is currently working on their sophomore record.

Johnny Wilks from Kscope said: “Kscope have always embraced bold, adventurous music and Empyre are no different.

“I’m excited to add a heavy, energetic rock band to the family, and can’t wait to launch the band to the next level.”

This Friday, Empyre are playing a special headline acoustic show at Kettering Arts Centre.

The band will be joined by Wolf Moon and Daniel Butterworth at the venue at St Andrews Church. Doors open at 7pm, music is from 7.40pm.

Tickets cost £10 in advance before fees via www.wegottickets.com/event/552713.

