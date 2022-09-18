Rock duo JOHN heading to Northampton for fundraising gig at The Black Prince

JOHN. Photo by Leona Farrugia.

Rock duo JOHN are headlining a special fundraising show at The Black Prince next week.

The gig at the Northampton venue will be supporting charities My Black Dog and Refuge UK and has been organised by Jason Tyler, host of the Pure Mood Podcast.

Talking about next week’s gig, Mr Tyler said: “I really am excited for the show. JOHN are such a great band, especially live. They have such a huge sound and such fantastic talent.

JOHN on stage at Ceremony #1 Festival in Bedford, August 29, 2021. Photo by David Jackson.

“I wanted to do something huge every quarter of the year in Northampton, bringing artists that wouldn’t normally stop by on tour to The Black Prince.

“I put Joe Talbot from Idles on for a DJ set and it was super fun and afterwards I wanted to keep a momentum going but I wanted to involve raising money for charities that are both close to my and the performers heart.

“After the Joe Talbot show, I spoke to John Newton from JOHN about possibly getting them across for the next show but to make it charity based and it went from there really.

“They were super happy to do the show as we were super happy to have them on board.”

My Black Dog offers support for people struggling with their mental health while Refuge UK provides support for women and children who have experienced domestic abuse and violence. Newton is an ambassador of the former. Profits from the show will be split between both charities.

Drummer and singer John Newton and guitarist and backing vocalist Johnny Healey began playing together in 2013 and released their debut album God Speed In The National Limit in 2017.

Its success led to support slots with the likes of Idles, Mclusky and Metz.

The record’s successor Out Here On Fringes followed in 2019 with Nocturnal Manoeuvers following last year and reaching number 78 on the official UK Albums Chart.

Mr Tyler said: “How John Newton plays drums how he does and sings is absolutely beyond me and Johnny Healey has one of the most beautiful yet angry guitar tones in the business right now.

“They’re definitely one to see with your own eyes.”

Talking about the venue for the event, Mr Tyler explained he’d been going to gigs at pubs like The Black Prince for more than 20 years, adding: “There is something about The Black Prince that feels like home, It’s such a great pub and venue. It is hands down one of my favourite all time venues.”

Joining JOHN will be Corby’s Luna Rosa and Spielbergs.

Luna Rosa released their last EP Brutal Nature earlier this year and Norway’s Spielbergs are currently on tour across the UK.

Following next week’s gig, Mr Tyler is working on launching a new national club night for women, transgender and non-binary people called Girls, Gays & Theys.

The Northampton date will again be at The Black Prince on Saturday, December 10, and be hosted by BBC Radio 1, Kerrang! and former On Wednesdays We Wear Black host Alyx Holcombe who will be playing a mix of emo, rock and metal.

More details about future shows Mr Tyler is organising will be revealed on the socials of the Pure Mood Podcast.

He said: “I want Pure Mood Podcast to be more than just a podcast – I want it to be a complete safe space for artists, fans and ourselves alike.

“Putting on these events for charity is just an extension of what we want to achieve with the podcast and the Pure Mood brand.”

JOHN headline The Black Prince on Friday, September 23.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £14 before fees and are available via https://bit.ly/3DuMi2p