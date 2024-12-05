Rock-duo Fountain to end UK tour with hometown gig at Garibaldi this weekend

Fountain will headline The Garibaldi this week. Photo Alex Potton / 2PENCE.

​Rock duo Fountain will play a hometown headline gig at The Garibaldi this weekend after a run of shows across the UK following the release of their latest EP.

The band, which comprise of singer and guitarist Jordan Noon and drummer Ally Wilkinson, were back in the county recently to perform at the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards – where they also picked up the award for Best Indie / Rock / Alternative / Metal Artist Of The Year.

Talking about receiving the recent accolade, Fountain said: “It feels great. We work really hard on our music, and put our heart and souls into it, so when we receive any recognition, it lets us know that the thing we love to do is resonating with others.”

Fountain’s tour comes to a close at the Northampton venue on Saturday, December 7 after seven dates across the UK.

Talking about the tour, Fountain said: “Of all the memories we have made on this tour, our favourite moments have to be the London, Leeds and Nottingham shows, which were all a few tickets from sell out.

“They were our first time performing in the cities. The crowds were incredible, the energy was unreal and we played the shows like we always do, as though they’re the last.”

Last month, the pair released five track EP Talking To Ghosts, the follow up to their Stolen Flowers Bring Sickness EP which was released in March.

Talking about their latest EP, Fountain said: “We're ecstatic with the response so far, it’s been great.

“It’s been amazing to see so many people streaming the tracks and buying the CDs, it makes it all worth it and exactly why we do it.

“We’ve had a chance to see and hear some great feedback from different press, along with our audience and the compliments are never lost on us.”

Inspired by a mixture of grunge, garage rock and blues, since forming last year Fountain have

picked up support from the likes of Total Rock, BBC 6 Music and BBC Introducing and Oculate.

Talking about new single Itch, Ally said: “Jordan composed the riff back in his teens and that’s all it was.

“Fast forward over a decade to a writing session one evening, it boomeranged and was developed, built out and modernised.

“The concept and story behind that song are reminiscent of a time when responsibility was amiss and the lawlessness of youth was very much at play.

“Whether you’re young enough to be in that moment today, or old enough to remember it fondly, we think it has a place for everyone.”

Comparing the latest material to their debut EP, Fountain add everything from the writing process, the production, creativity and stories behind the tracks have all taken a step forward.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s gig at The Garibaldi, Fountain said: “We’ve had a hell of a ride so far and now we’re ready to round this tour up in the only way it should be done - the best way - a hometown party, surrounded by friends, fans and the beautiful atmosphere in Northampton’s best back street boozer.

“Our dear friends Bureau de Change from Bristol will be joining us as support, along with Leeds based Just Married.

“This one will be a night to remember. Calling all ‘Fountaineers’ - End your year the right way, yeah.”

Doors at The Garibaldi open at 7.30pm, admission is free.

For more information visit https://linktr.ee/officiallyFountain