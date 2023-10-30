Roadmender announces New Model Army and Hayseed Dixie gigs.

Tickets are on sale for newly announced gigs by New Model Army and Hayseed Dixie who will both return to Northampton next year.

New Model Army will headline the Roadmender on Tuesday, February 24, as part of a tour to support their forthcoming album Unbroken.

The band started writing their 16th album in 2021 against a backdrop of everything that is happening in a fast-changing world and in their own lives.

They decided early on that their number one choice to mix the new album would be the legendary Tchad Blake who accepted, saying “Not much hits me as genuine these days. New Model Army hits it for me. Wonderfully recorded and produced by the band themselves, mixing this album felt like a gift.”

Full of guitars, searing vocals and with the emphasis on bass and drums which characterises all their work, Unbroken sounds a lot like New Model Army, but different again.

Formed in Bradford in 1980, New Model Army are storming through their fifth decade and show no signs of letting up.

They released the live double concert album Sinfonia in September 2023 — a performance recorded with the Sinfonia Leipzig Orchestra at the Tempodrom venue in Berlin.

Unbroken is out on Friday, January 26.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3 at 10am and cost £27.50 in advance before fees.

Hayseed Dixie will return to the Northampton venue on Thursday, May 16.

The undisputed creators of the ‘Rockgrass’ genre, the band from Tennessee formed around the turn of the century, playing bluegrass cover versions of hard rock songs.

Their first album, A Hillbilly Tribute To AC/DC, was released in 2001 and the band have gone onto release a further 17 studio albums of hillbilly re-workings of rock and pop songs along with many original songs.

Their latest album Shattered Grass was released in 2021.

Tickets cost £22 in advance before fees and are on sale now.