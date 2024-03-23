Rival Sons

Double Grammy-nominated US rockers Rival Sons are heading to the Roadmender in June.

Since forming in 2009, the band has reignited and recharged rock n’ roll with their combination of towering vocals, uncompromising guitar playing and thunderous grooves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LA quartet comprise of singer and guitarist Jay Buchanan, guitarist Scott Holiday, drummer Mike Miley and bassist Dave Beste.

Most Popular

Their sixth studio album, 2019’s Feral Roots, received two Grammy nominations in the category of Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance.

Last year, they released two full length albums, Darkfighter and Lightbringer.

Holiday said: “When you do two albums back-to-back like that, there are a lot of things to think about

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first record has to pack enough of a punch and tell enough of a story for the second half to have an even bigger impact.

“We balanced them out with energy and meaning, but the follow-up always needed to deliver a bigger blow. I think Lightbringer provides this.”

Buchanan adds: Darkfighter is a new Rival Sons and Lightbringer is the clear definition of what we are now.

“We broke ground on Darkfighter, but Lightbringer is a step beyond the personal innovation and exploration. It goes a little further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really took everything into our own hands and pushed to see how far we could go.

“It was a self-exploration to see who we were and who we’ll be now.

“We had more friction and compromise than ever, because we isolated the bare essence of where we needed to go—and then we went there.”

As well as headline gigs across the globe, Rival Sons have also played alongside Black Sabbath, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses.

Rival Sons headline the Northampton venue on Monday, June 10.

Tickets cost £27.50 in advance and are on sale now.