Ride guitarist Andy Bell to bring Space Station show to Northampton

Andy Bell.

Andy Bell has been revealed as the latest name to be added to The Black Prince’s acts which will play Independent Venue Week in February.

The guitarist with Ride is also a former member of Oasis, Beady Eye and Hurricane #1.

He released his debut solo album The View From Halfway Down last year, remixes under the name of Glok and performs live instrumental gigs as Andy Bell Space Station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will play the Abington Square music venue in Northampton on Wednesday, February 2.

Ride are set to play a number of dates across the UK in April to mark the 30th anniversary of their seminal 1990 album Nowhere.

Last month, The Black Prince started to announce acts which will play Independent Venue Week which include Tina on Thursday, February 3, The Virginmarys on Friday, February 4, Press To Meco on Saturday, February 5 and FFSYTHO?! on Sunday, February 6.

Independent Venue Week is an annual event which seeks to champion independent venues across the UK with gigs by big names and up and coming acts.