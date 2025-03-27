Richard Exall Trio to headline Flamingo Jazz Nights
The Richard Exall Trio headline Flamingo Jazz Nights which heads to Hardingstone this week.
Exall studied at Royal College Of Music, going onto become a well known artist on the London jazz scene.
He has toured across Europe, co-founded the award winning quintet Root Position and has toured across the world.
He will be joined at The Sun Inn in Hardingstone on Friday, March 28, by double bass player Mark Adams and guitarist Ed Arm.
Tickets cost from £15 before fees via https://www.tickettailor.com/events/flamingojazznights/1512308.
Doors 7.30pm.