Review: The Vaccines excel at headline Roadmender show

The Vaccines. Photos by David Jackson.

The Vaccines played a triumphant sold-out headline gig at the Roadmender last week.

The band is currently playing a series of shows across the country as part of the Revive Live series – however, they headed to the Northampton venue as an additional date on this tour.

With many of the Revive Live venues smaller than the Roadmender, Friday gave The Vaccines the chance to spread their collective wings and bring along an impressive light show at the same time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vaccines. Photos by David Jackson.

Joining them were Icelandic bass guitar and drum duo BSÍ who did an admirable job warming up the 800 or so packed inside with tracks from their debut album Sometimes Depressed… But Always Antifascist.

It’s been a decade since The Vaccines burst onto the indie rock scene with their 2011 debut What Did You Expect From The Vaccines and last month they released their fifth album, Back In Love City.

While on record, their sound has evolved to a more polished indie pop - live, they retained many of the ‘surf punk’ influences of their initial offerings.

Led by singer and guitarist Justin Young who was divisively sporting one of his band’s own t-shirts, (something generally considered a sly marketing move or a cardinal sin) - The Vaccines’ set comprised largely of tracks from their latest LP as well as breakthrough hits Post Break-Up Sex and If You Wanna.

The Vaccines. Photos by David Jackson.

Drifting between the role of solely singing or also as a second guitarist, Young used every inch of the Roadmender stage throughout their 16-song set, reaching out to fans in the front rows while guitarist Freddie Cowan strutted around the stage blasting out surf rock riffs.

A decade in the industry has allowed The Vaccines to perfect a commanding stage presence and a set packed with energy to ultimately provide a night of joyful indie pop which you’re unlikely to find anyone doing better.

The Vaccines played:

Wanderlust

The Vaccines. Photos by David Jackson.

I Can't Quit

I Always Knew

Alone Star

Paranormal Romance

BSÍ. Photos by David Jackson.

Wetsuit

Post Break-Up Sex

Your Love Is My Favourite Band

El Paso

Headphones Baby

Handsome

The Vaccines. Photos by David Jackson.

Jump Off the Top

All My Friends Are Falling in Love

If You Wanna

Xct

All in White