Review: The Color Purple is a tough but worthwhile watch on Northampton stage

'Even though it has a period setting, it still speaks to an audience today': The Color Purple (photo: Manuel Harlan)

The life-changing story of a woman oppressed throughout her early years might not be the most obvious choice for a musical.

The Color Purple sees Celie overcome adversity through the relationships that she has with the women in her life in this musical version of Alice Walker’s novel and subsequent film starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Unsurprisingly, this is a difficult watch in the early stages and no amount of uplifting music can take away from that fact. Seeing essentially two children treated appallingly both physically and mentally does mean that the opening half hour of the show is a challenge for the audience.

The show lightens when Bree Smith’s Shug Avery steps onto the stage. With a commanding stage presence and a belting voice, you can finally see a ray of light enter into Celie’s world.

And the moment when Me’Sha Bryan’s Celie finally stands up to abusive husband is a wonderful moment which had the audience applauding her courage and bravery.

There is a lot to like in Bryan’s performance, especially the physicality as she portrays the character on her near 30 year journey from teenager to adult.

Even though it has a period setting, with its themes of emancipation of domineering families, it still speaks to an audience today as unfortunately the treatment of Celie is still endured by many women across the world. It might be a difficult watch, and perhaps too difficult for those expecting a more light-hearted affair, but it doesn’t stop it being a worthy watch.