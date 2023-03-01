Strictly Ballroom the musical, directed and co-choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, delivers a huge slice of feel good goofy Australian humour, physical comedy, ballroom dancing and song.

It is based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1990s debut movie, Strictly Ballroom – a film the director once described his movie as a “sugary chunk of feelgood fudge”.

This stage version adaptation remains faithful to the film – and if not delivering a perfect 10, it offers plenty to enjoy and feast upon.

It follows rebellious young dancer Scott Hastings as his unconventional dancing sees him displease the Australian Dance Federation. Partnering with dance beginner Fran (Maisie Smith) who’s willing to dance his way, and with help from her Spanish family, he starts his ascent on the Pan-Pacific Grand Prix Dancing Championship, throwing in his own steps along the way.

Scott Hastings was played on the show’s opening night in Northampton not by Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton, but by his understudy Edwin Ray.

I, along with many other Kevin Clifton fans, was disappointed at the announcement - I had been looking forward to watching the ex-Strictly superstar dancer perform.

After the disappointment had worn off, I was soon transported back in time to the camp, crazy world of amateur Australian competitive ballroom dance.

Maisie Smith was a joy to watch as she captured the gaucheness of “beginner Fran” feverishly wanting to compete with Scott in the championships with charming ease. Her singing voice too was a surprise, an interesting unique pop voice. Her charismatic performance – her shy giggling and transformation to a beautiful dancer – stole the show.

Edwin Ray playing Scott Hastings had a fantastic voice and he seemed very comfortable in the lead role as he led Fran through her paces. Having an uphill battle to woo the crowd, his charismatic confidence managed to conquer some stony hearts in the audience – not just his leading lady’s.

The supporting characters are caricatures modelled on the 1990s film with similar clothing and original Aussie accents. They punctuated the show with moments of comedy, amusing grimaces and strange wigs and humorously portrayed the feeling of amateur ballroom dance couples trying to outdo each other.

Many of the ballroom dance scenes were engaging – however, knowing the calibre of the two stars, I’d like to have seen more dance content as Fran’s dancing improved. The ensemble captured beautifully the essence of amateur ballroom dance competitions.

The show was strewn with smash hits including Love Is In the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps and Time After Time, which went down a storm with the audience.

Sometimes I struggle with adaptations that remain very faithful to the original movie, craving an injection of “something new” to inject new life into a classic.

For a tribute to a much-loved movie, however, the show retained the unique humour and feel of the original cult movie and left the audience with a glimpse into the crazy world of Strictly Ballroom.

