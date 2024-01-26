Review: Ribbeting stuff! The Frogs a surreal and madcap treat on Northampton stage

Jacoba Williams, Toby Park and the Community Ensemble in The Frogs (photo: Manuel Harlan)

If you go down to the theatre tonight you’ll be in for a big surprise. Weird, wacky, surrealist ensemble Spymonkey is up to its old tricks again with a unfathomable version of the ancient Greek play The Frogs.

To explain the plot is nigh on impossible but it loosely centres around the oldest surviving double act in theatre literature written by playwright Aristophanes and first performed in 405 BC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grecian story of demi-god Dionysus and slave Xanthias embarking on an ill-advised journey to the Underworld to reclaim a lost friend, is melded with the tale of two performers searching for their lost friend and finding the strength to let go. Along the way they interact with familiar mythical characters like Heracles, Pluto and Aeacus.

Most Popular

The remarkably candid adaptation sees remaining Spymonkey members Aitor Basauri and Toby Parks actively working through a career and personal crisis, live on stage, to amusing effect.

But it’s important to understand the subtext. For the uninitiated, Spymonkey is the UK’s leading comedy theatre ensemble and has been successfully channelling Monty Python via the Marx Brothers for almost three decades. Founded by Basauri, Parks and Petra Massey in 1997, the trio were joined in 2000 by Stephan Kreiss. Their unique style of physical comedy and French clown has seen the quartet perform at the National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company and Cirque de Soleil stage in Las Vegas.

But in 2021 tragedy struck with the sudden death of Kreiss and the secondment of Massey to a variety show in Las Vegas. In the midst of grief Basauri and Parks came to the realisation that the show must go on. In keeping with the company’s ethos the remaining duo blended the personal with the performative, naturally deciding to turn a real life tragedy into a stage comedy to express their collective grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resulting production is a mishmash of slapstick comedy, surrealism and pathos as the ancient script butts heads with the modern play-within-a-play with mixed results. An array of physical gags largely kept the audience engaged, but the meandering and discombobulating plot lacked pace at times, particularly in the first couple of acts. But there is no denying that acclaimed teacher of clown Basauri is a master of the visual comedy, whether he’s gently caressing his nipples or appearing to unintentionally fall off a prop. The line between deliberate mistake and real error is so blurred that it felt like you really were watching a truly original performance.

Meanwhile bringing unexpected pathos to the bizarre proceedings is co-creator Toby Parks who composes all of the music and performs a myriad of poignant yet pithy solos. Newcomer Jacoba Williams is a force of nature and slots easily into the madcap mayhem, hopefully forging her future in the company. The Community Ensemble also make an eye popping appearance as the disco dancing Frog chorus, in a somewhat befuddling scene.

Although not as riotous as 2012’s Oedipussy, Skymonkey’s previous Greek adaptation of Oedipus Rex, there are still plenty of laugh out loud moments and philosophical musings. The eagle-eyed viewer may also spot some nods to previous Spymonkey productions as costumes and props are rooted out of the theatre stores and recycled.

There is a sense that that Spymonkey’s new chapter is still finding its comedy feet but there is no doubt that in time four will successful become two (plus one). The best advice is to go in with an open heart and mind and be swept up by the ribbeting performance.