What can I say about the latest play to hit the Royal stage in Northampton? Well, firstly, right before Easter, it leaves you dying for a box of chocolates.

Written by Peter Pan author J M Barrie, Quality Street is quite a confection, made up of many flavours - comedic farce, mistaken identities, nosy neighbours and even the poignant sadness of lost love and beauty.

Watching the production, brought to the stage by Northern Broadsides and talented director Laurie Sansom, I learned something new – that Quality Street chocolates were named after the play itself.

In this version, the play’s sweet connections are brought into the dramatic pick ‘n’ mix as on stage commentary is provided by chocolate factory workers at various points in the action. Anecdotes were gathered from the real life staff of the original Halifax factory which made Quality Street.

These workers are given the commanding position of the opening scene, at which point I did wonder how this slow pace could win me over and whether the experience would be hard to swallow – like a toffee penny.

Patience was the key however and, as the story started to unfold, I also began to welcome the interventions of the workers as they seemed to mirror the audience’s own thoughts back to them, helping us to ask questions of the action.

The central story is set in the turbulent time of the Napoleonic Wars, revolving around the staid and quiet life of the Thossel sisters, Phoebe and Susan, who live together in world of blue and white crochet and domesticity.

When the dashing Valentine Brown meets Phoebe, her world is turned upside down as she loses her hope for the future and sense of self. Unlike Peter Pan, this is the tale of the girl who grows up a little too fast and wonders what has happened.

Former Coronation Street star Paula Lane is outstanding as Phoebe, switching with deceptive ease from scenes of chaotic farce to more sensitive, introspective moments when the character reflects on her own identity and happiness.

Her skills are matched perfectly by the comedic talents of Louisa-May Parker as Susan, whose funny facial expressions really helped fuel the hilarity of the ‘getting rid of Livvy’ scene.

I loved the additional chocolate-themed touches offered by the costumes worn in the ballroom scenes, which were full of bright, shiny, sweet wrapper-style dresses.

Dance sequences also provided an interesting touch with their mix of regency dance arrangements and the kind of modern moves that could be seen in a nightclub, blurring the sense of past and present, while prompting the question of whether relationships really were so very different at the time of Barrie’s play.

Despite this tour being put on hold in 2020 due to Covid lockdowns, I’m glad to see it now back on stage with a mix of soft centred heroes and nutty action - it is far too good to be left in the tin.