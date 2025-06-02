Review – Powerhouses celebrated in fine style by Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Northampton

'A colourful array of varied musical emotions': The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (photo: Ben Wright)

Anna Brosnan reviews the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Audiences at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate were treated to a trio of orchestral classics on Saturday night, with performances of Tchaikovsky, Mozart and Mendelssohn.

These three musical powerhouses were brought together in the latest concert by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), which took to the stage under the baton of talented conductor Antonello Manacorda.

The concert began in majestic fashion with the famous, slow-paced three chord opening of Mozart’s overture to The Magic Flute.

The composer’s typically strident, storytelling style quickly took over with rapid string sections, preparing its listeners to anticipate a tale yet to be told.

In this sense, the work provided an appropriate opener for a concert which assertively guided the audience through a colourful array of varied musical emotions.

For me, the following piece, a performance of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, was the highlight of the evening.

Confidently leading the way with one of Mendelssohn’s most celebrated melodies was RPO artist-in-residence Johan Dalene.

An incredible young talent, Johan delivered a breathtaking performance on violin, showcasing the instrument’s solo power but also sensitively conveying softer, more balanced and almost conversational passages with the rest of the orchestra.

The second half of the concert marked another mood shift with a wonderful performance of Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony. It is poignant to note that this painstakingly written piece had been originally premiered in 1893, just nine days before the composer’s death.

Sweeping and slow, with its gentle melodies, the RPO’s exquisite rendition of a symphonic masterpiece brought a beautiful evening of music to a close, with dramatic flair.

Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk for more information about forthcoming classical concerts.