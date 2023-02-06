A blast of Italian summer sun awaited Northampton audiences at the Royal & Derngate on Sunday, when Strictly heartthrob Giovanni Pernice dropped into town with his latest tour.

The 2023 show is entitled Made in Italy, a nod to Giovanni’s own origins, but also a whistlestop tribute to the country’s identity.

Aspects of Italian life which became the subjects of entire dance routines ranged from pizza and pasta to opera and motor-racing.

'Giovanni was the perfect entertainer' (photo: Lisa Hornall)

As ever, Giovanni was the perfect entertainer on the night, effortlessly moving from passionate dance numbers to comedy monologues, addressing the audience.

Not for the first time, Giovanni tried to humorously claim that ‘Norfampton’ is in fact his home town (and his real name, Dave). Even my young daughter Grace, sitting next to me - at her first ever full length theatre show - chuckled heartily at that one.

I was happy to point out to Grace, who has a visual impairment, that one person on stage was signing songs and spoken word for those who cannot hear. Seeing disabilities respected and considered in the theatre as they are in this show felt like something really positive to be able to share with her.

Giovanni was supported by a cast including lead dancer Lauren Oakley, fresh from her first season as a pro dancer on the BBC Strictly Come Dancing series. A gifted and versatile dancer, she was the perfect leading lady in this fast-paced show.

As well as the beautifully performed dance routines, it is only right to mention the fantastic vocal stars involved in the show. Many of the cast really had the chance to show off their versatility as performers.

The musical line-up was eclectic, ranging from a bouncy, upbeat song delivered by Giovanni about Angelina, the pizza waitress, to a high-powered performance of Nessun Dorma, which also featured the singing talents of Michelle Andrews and Conor Mellor. The carefully chosen range of music really helped evoke the Italian feeling running throughout the show.

The Made in Italy show is a thoroughly enjoyable evening of entertainment, brought to the stage by a charismatic leading star and a multi-talented cast – one not to be missed.