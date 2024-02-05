Review: Giovanni Pernice brings style, showmanship and sequins galore to Northampton

'A brilliant, fun night out': Giovanni Pernice and fellow performers

With a hefty helping of sequins, style and even a few shoulder pads, Giovanni Pernice revisited Northampton on Sunday with his latest dance show extravaganza.

Giovanni is fast becoming one of the icons of Strictly Come Dancing. His blend of high-energy dance, quick wit and charisma certainly continues to draw in the crowds.

He has again teamed up with fellow Strictly pro Lauren Oakley – a super talented lead dancer who has also made a name for herself in her own right, thanks to fantastic performances on the BBC show. I wonder how long it will be before Lauren is touring her own show.

True to the show title, the production was hugely entertaining, showcasing energetic dance styles ranging from rhumba to elements of Charleston – with plenty of humour thrown into the mix.

One of my favourite segments of the show was a celebration of the ‘80s in which Giovanni and his dancers donned exaggerated shoulder pads and neon outfits while dancing to a string of hits from the era including Venus, Call Me and Mickey.

Giovanni's star quality comes from his amazing dance talents, but also from the fact that he is a likeable presence on stage, full of gentle humour. A willing volunteer was plucked from the audience at one point in the show and proved to be a very good sport as he became the central feature in a Beauty School Dropout number, led by Giovanni in a pink outfit and pair of wings.

There were plenty of other laughs in the show, which helped elevate the production from ever taking itself too seriously.

Giovanni shows off his considerable singing skills in this tour, and he is also accompanied by some very impressive singers including Liberty Stottor, a really versatile vocal talent.

Looking around the audience, I could see a real mix of ages, demonstrating Giovanni's universal appeal. Going to see the show with my mum and seven-year-old daughter, I was pleased to see them both on their feet and dancing along by the time the show finished with its Tina Turner tribute.