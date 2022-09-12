Review: Gallic charm galore in inventive Playtime on Northampton stage

The "remarkably versatile" cast of Playtime (photo: Manuel Harlan)

Despite classing myself as a cinephile I must admit I have never watched a Jacques Tati film. But then again maybe the audience at Royal & Derngate's Playtime hadn't either.

In a typically bold move the theatre has launched its Made in Northampton autumn season with an adaptation of the French auteur's most revered post-war film.

Set in a rapidly modernising Paris, filled with glass high-rise apartments and office blocks, it is an affectionate observation of human foibles and playful interactions.

Having no awareness of the film is really no barrier because artistic directors Valentina Ceschi and Thomas Eccleshare have created a charming, slapstick production that has universal appeal. It would take the coldest of hearts not to walk away from theatre feeling uplifted.

The extremely loose plot follows an American tourist as she arrives in Paris, visits an expo and attends a frenetic restaurant opening.

Thrown into the medley is a whirlwind of characters and caricatures including wavering nuns, absent minded pilots, competing sports teams, saucy Parisians and a formidable maitre d'.

Framing the action is Mr Hulot, the role encompassed by Jacques Tati in the film, but rather than taking centre stage he is the romantic hero in the background.

The remarkably versatile cast of five actors take on dozens of roles each in a phenomenal feat of rapid staging and costume design.

This constant stream of characters drifting on and off stage gives fluidity and energy to the paper thin plot which is punctuated with sight gags and optical illusions throughout. Standout performances come from Enoch Lwanga who subtly captures the naivety of Mr Hulot whilst Martin Bassindale is an absolute riot of camp gesticulations.

And although there is a sprinkling of dialogue in numerous languages the play has been very much been designed to replicate a silent movie meaning it crosses all language barriers.

The first half is particularly engaging being a delight to watch but an elongated dance sequence in the second part does overegg the crème brulee somewhat leading to a few pacing issues.

That being said Playtime is very much an uplifting, bittersweet celebration of human nature which wears its charm heavily on its 1960s sleeves.