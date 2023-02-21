Alex Hardie, Liyah Summers, Alexander Lobo Moreno, Nadine Rose Johnson and Kate Donnachie (photo: Manuel Harlan)

Bringing Charles Dickens’s grim tale of child poverty and exploitation into the 21st century kicking and beat boxing is the vibrant Unexpected Twist.

The directorial swansong of artistic director James Dacre is a compelling modern day revival of Oliver Twist adapted by Roy Williams from the book of children's author Michael Rosen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mishmash of rap, grime and a cappella tunes forged together with energetic, enigmatic performances, it is a bold if sometimes stumbling adaptation.

The loose storyline centres on vulnerable teenager Shona as she arrives at yet another new school, with landlords on the heels of her impoverished father.

Most Popular

As she tries to navigate the pressures of secondary school Shona is duped into gang life whilst her equally damaged teacher Miss Cavani tries to save her.

Punctuated with foreboding Dickensian figures lurking in the shadows, the production flits between the present and the Victorian workhouse past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is no denying the play is filled with dynamic performances, particularly from dazzling TikTok star Drew Hylton, whose powerful, emotional singing is particularly poignant when she duets beautifully with Thomas Vernal, playing her dad.

But the pacing is slightly stop-start, with some songs appearing abruptly from nowhere whilst others are sung on repeat for too long. The rapid rap lyrics are also sometimes difficult to follow and my ten-year-old son did find it tricky to keep up with the plot.

For an adaptation attempting to be timely and relevant, the lack of reference to social media seemed a little out of touch.

This quibble aside, the dynamism of the ten-strong cast hit the audience in the metaphorical face right from the off. They were supported by the simple but clever staging which heightened the dark undertones of the plot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the most authentic scenes played out in the classroom whilst the teens debated the troubling stereotypes of Dickens's tale and reflected on cancel culture. And the angst, anger and confusion of youth felt genuine thanks to the tremendous performances of the younger cast members which soared above their older counterparts.

As a play championing the next generation of theatre makers, Unexpected Twist certainly hits its mark and enables an ensemble of up and coming stars to shine.