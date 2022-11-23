'A bright, fun-packed night of song and soul': Nicole Raquel Dennis as Effie

I don’t think I have ever been to a show where the audience have given a standing ovation halfway through the performance.

But that is exactly what happened when I went to see Dreamgirls at the Derngate theatre last night.

This all-singing, all-dancing musical tells the story of Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history. Their journey through a world of fame, fortune and showbusiness results in heartache and broken friendships.

The impressive standing ovation followed the emotional song And I Am Telling You I Am Not Going by Dream girl Effie White played by the talented Nicole Raquel Dennis – just before the interval. She sings of lost love after being demoted to backing singer by her boyfriend and manager Curtis, played by Matt Mills.

Effie’s bandmates and friends Deena (Holly Liburd) and Lorell (Brianna Ogunbawo) were also brilliant singers, as were the supporting chorus.

My favourite character was the charismatic Jimmy Earley, played by the hilarious Brendan Lee Sears, a famous soul star who the Dreams go on tour with. He provides most of the comedy and is an amazing singer to boot.

The dancers were also absolutely outstanding and almost balletic in their faultless performance which made them very entertaining to watch.

A bright, fun-packed night of song and soul, Dreamgirls is the perfect antidote to this very rainy November.

