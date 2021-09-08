Renowned organist to play at year's final Easy Music event in East Northants
Donations will go towards running of church
The last Easy Sunday music event of the year takes place at all St Mary's & All Saints' Church, Fotheringhay, later this month.
Nigel Stark, of St Mary's church, Stamford, will be playing music by Bach, Buxtehude, Sweelinck, Coleridge Taylor, Mozart and Mendelssohn from 3pm to 4pm on Sunday, September 19.
He will be expertly playing the iconic Woodstock organ, the Challen baby grand piano and the Wingfield mediaeval organ
In addition to his work as a conductor, organist and pianist, Nigel plays trombone with the Rutland Big Band.
An Associate of the Royal College of Organists and holder of the Diploma in Choral Directing, Nigel holds the degree of MA (distinction) in Organ Historiography from Reading University.
He is a former council member of the British Institute of Organ Studies (BIOS) and an Inspector for the Historic Organs Certificate Scheme (HOCS).
Easy Sunday music has become well known for its easy access to music. People can arrive and leave as they wish and all the departing donations go towards the running of the church in Fotheringhay.