Renowned organist to play at year's final Easy Music event in East Northants

The Wingfield Mediaeval style organ

The last Easy Sunday music event of the year takes place at all St Mary's & All Saints' Church, Fotheringhay, later this month.

Nigel Stark, of St Mary's church, Stamford, will be playing music by Bach, Buxtehude, Sweelinck, Coleridge Taylor, Mozart and Mendelssohn from 3pm to 4pm on Sunday, September 19.

He will be expertly playing the iconic Woodstock organ, the Challen baby grand piano and the Wingfield mediaeval organ

In addition to his work as a conductor, organist and pianist, Nigel plays trombone with the Rutland Big Band.

An Associate of the Royal College of Organists and holder of the Diploma in Choral Directing, Nigel holds the degree of MA (distinction) in Organ Historiography from Reading University.

He is a former council member of the British Institute of Organ Studies (BIOS) and an Inspector for the Historic Organs Certificate Scheme (HOCS).