Independent Venue Week celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Independent Venue Week returns this month, with music venues across the region taking part in the annual event which seeks to champion some of the UK’s best small venues.

The Black Prince and The Lab in Northampton will both be hosting IVW shows along with the Craufurd Arms and The Stables in Milton Keynes and Esquires in Bedford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Roadmender in Northampton also has gigs during the week.

Independent Venue Week (IVW) is now in its 10th year and takes place from Monday, January 30, to Sunday, February 5.

Most Popular

Abington Square venue The Black Prince is hosting six gigs during IVW.

Promotions Manager Phil Moore said: “Independent Venue Week is one of my favourite weeks of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I might wake up on the Monday afterwards a broken man, but it is always worth it. Our venue room has never looked or sounded this good.

“Our six shows show a range of genres. Tuesday is grunge with Worth A Shot, Wednesday is indie rock with co-headliners Overpass and Tom A. Smith, Thursday is alternative pop with co-headliners Lizzie Esau and George O'Hanlon, Friday is the psychedelic indie of Delights, Saturday is the dreamy electronica of Pale Blue Eyes and Sunday is the art-rock stylings of Opus Kink.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the gigs at The Black Prince also have acts from Northamptonshire on the line-up, which Mr Moore describes as “essential to our very fabric”.

In recent months, the venue has hosted a sold-out gig by Mark Morriss from The Bluetones, is due to host a sold-out gig by Miles Hunt at the end of January and a sold-out gig by Northampton rock quartet Empyre in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the rest of the year, Mr Moore adds: “The diary is filling up. The show I'm most excited for I can't actually mention yet, but suffice to say it's an artist who’d normally play to thousands of people.

“Ones I can mention are the stoner rock psychedelia of Large Plants on February 25, the phenomenal political hip-hop artist Lowkey on March 19 and art-rock indie darlings The Wave Pictures on March 31st.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

At The Lab in Charles Street, new wave trio Phantom Isle will headline on Friday, February 3, with more gigs still set to be announced.

Phantom Isle picked up the Best Song accolade for their single 1992 at the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards last year and released their latest EP, Out Of Blue, on vinyl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes is hosting IVW gigs by Pip Blom, Undeath, Balter, Benefits, Temprance and Trampolene.

Esquires in Bedford kicks off IVW with Trampolene, followed by gigs by Springs, Sick Joy and Large Plants while The Stables will see Sad Café, Rob Newman, Wilson & Wakeman, Flo Perlin and Chantel McGregor perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While not formal IVW gigs, both Kula Shaker and Reverend & The Makers are playing headline gigs at the venue on Wednesday, February 1 and Friday, February 3, respectively.

This year’s IVW ambassadors are Beabadoobee, Young Fathers, Adwaith and Radiohead’s Philip Selway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Independent Venue Week, visit https://independentvenueweek.com

Tickets for all forthcoming IVW gigs in the region are available via the venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following Independent Venue Week gigs are taking place in the region:

THE BLACK PRINCE, NORTHAMPTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, January 31, Worth A Shot + Picture The Scene

Wednesday, February 1, Overpass + Tom A. Smith + Clearcut

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, February 2, Lizzie Esau + George O’Hanlon + Viddy

Friday, February 3, Delights + Pavilion + Lite Sleeper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, February 4, Pale Blue Eyes + The Covasettes + Tvål

Sunday, February 5, Opus Kink + bloody/bath + Eddz

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE LAB, NORTHAMPTON

Friday, February 3, Phantom Isle + Yoshe + Irrelevant Devices

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRAUFURD ARMS, MILTON KEYNES

Monday, January 30, Pip Blom + Splint

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, January 31, Undeath, Celestial Sanctuary, Casket Feeder

Wednesday, February 1, Balter + Something Two Write Home About + Crazy Divisions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, February 2, Benefits + Flash Peasants

Friday, February 3, Temperance + Support TBC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, February 4, Trampolene + Potwash

ESQUIRES, BEDFORD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, February 1, Trampolene + The Rills + The Tarrows

Thursday, February 2, Sprints + Support TBC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, February 4, Sick Joy + Support TBC

Sunday, February 5, Large Plants + The Cromagnon Band

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROADMENDER, NORTHAMPTON

Wednesday, February 1, Kula Shaker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, February 3, Reverend and the Makers + The Ramona Flowers

THE STABLES, MILTON KEYNES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, February 1, Sad Cafe

Thursday, February 2, Rob Newman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, February 3, Wilson & Wakeman

Saturday, February 4, Flo Perlin + Daisy Chute + Fern Maddie

Advertisement Hide Ad