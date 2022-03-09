Reggae stars UB40 to bring Bigga Baggariddim Tour to Royal & Derngate in May

UB40 are headlining Royal & Derngate.

Iconic Birmingham reggae act UB40 will return to Northampton this summer as part of the band’s highly anticipated Bigga Baggariddim tour.

The 18-date tour will see the band headline Royal & Derngate in Spring and will not only see new member Matt Doyle make his UB40 touring debut, but it will also feature the live premiere of new track Champion, which the band has written for new multi-artist album On Record as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival ahead of the Commonwealth Games later this year.

Guitarist and singer Robin Campbell said: “We’re so excited to finally be going back on the road and feel the vibe and love of a live crowd and for all the UB40 fans to meet Matt as well.

“They can expect a phenomenal show. We’ll be sure to bring the party.”

Since forming in 1978, UB40 have transcended their working-class origins to become the most successful reggae band in the world, selling more than 100 million records worldwide and releasing more than 50 UK hit singles, including three No.1’s (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, Red Red Wine, as well as Baggariddim’s I Got You Babe featuring Chrissie Hynde.

UB40 comprise of founder members Robin Campbell, James Brown, Earl Falconer, Norman Hassan, long-time members Martin Meredith, Laurence Parry along with Tony Mullings, Ian Thompson and new member Matt Doyle.

Doyle was announced as the band’s new lead singer in 2021 following Duncan Campbell’s retirement.

The tour promises to be a true UB40 fest - a celebration of the band’s timeless classics and fan favourites, alongside their latest material.

On Record, commissioned and produced by Birmingham Music Archive, will feature 11 original songs exclusively written and recorded by new and established city music talent.

Tickets for UB40’s headline gig at Royal & Derngate on Friday, May 20, cost from £44.25 and are on sale now via https://biglink.to/UB40TicketsFor more information, visit www.UB40.globalUB40 will play the following dates this summer:

MAY

FRI 01 BRIGHTON Brighton Centre

SAT 08 MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

TUE 10 PLYMOUTH Pavilion

WED 11 CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

FRI 13 PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

SAT 14 NORWICH UEA

SUN 15 STOKE Victoria Hall

TUE 17 LIVERPOOL Olympia

WED 18 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

FRI 20 NORTHAMPTON Derngate Hall

SAT 21 CHELTENHAM Centraur

MON 23 HULL Bonus Arena

WED 25 EDINBURGH Usher Hall

THU 26 GLASGOW Barrowland Ballroom

FRI 27 ABERDEEN Music Hall

SUN 29 STOCKTON Globe

TUE 31 BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy

JUNE

WED 01 BRISTOL O2 Academy

DECEMBER

FRI 09 BELFAST Ulster Hall

SAT 10 CASTLEBAR The Royal Theatre & Event Centre

SUN 18 BIRMINGHAM Utilita Arena

TUE 20 LEEDS First Direct Arena