Reformed indie-rockers The Spitfires to play Northampton gig at Black Prince

The Spitfires.

The Spitfires will return to Northampton this spring as part of a run of dates across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frontman Billy Sullivan announced last month plans to reform the indie-rockers with a new line-up which includes Northants singer songwriter Liam Taylor.

They will headline The Black Prince in Northampton on Sunday, April 20, and also play at Esquires in Bedford two days before on Friday, April 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spitfires originally formed in 2012, quickly gaining a reputation for their distinctive style, combining punchy guitar riffs, infectious rhythms and socially conscious lyrics.

Their early releases caught the attention of both critics and fans, earning them a loyal following across the UK, Europe and beyond.

They released their debut album Response in 2015 which was followed by A Thousand Times the following year, Year Zero in 2018, Life Worth Living in 2020 and Play For Today in 2022.

After a decade of working together, the original line-up announced plans to split up in 2022, bowing out at their final performance at a sold-out Electric Ballroom in London in February of that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new line-up features Sullivan and Taylor alongside Sam Diamond and Euan Crawford.

The quartet will be playing music from across The Spitfires’ back catalogue as well as new material.

Support at The Black Prince in Northampton on Sunday, April 20, is by The Hurricanes.

Tickets cost £20 in advance before fees and are on sale now via https://www.seetickets.com/tour/the-spitfires

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spitfires will play the following dates in April and May

April

18th - Esquires, Bedford

19th - Stockton Calling, Stockton-on-Tees

20th - Black Prince, Northampton

May

2nd - O2 Academy2, Liverpool

3rd - Stereo, Glasgow

4th - Loop Fest, Shewsbury

9th - The Sound House, Dublin

10th - Deer’s Head, Belfast

16th - Musiktheater Piano, Dortmund

17th - Indra Musikclub, Hamburg

23rd - Koko, London