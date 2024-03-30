Nevmore. photo by Paulo Donato

Northants rapper Nevmore returned with his latest single Fassion Weak earlier this month.

Paying tribute to one of artist Navinder Nangla’s signature art pieces, in the track Nevmore raps about his feelings towards fashion sense, comparing himself to footballers and how he likes to dress when out and about.

The single is the first track from Nevmore since he’s second mixtape, Make Your Mind Up Son which was released in September last year.

He said: “I wanted to take a break from music for a bit as I felt like I achieved, released a mixtape that featured friends, heroes and current GOATS, it was an achievement and I could finally rest.

“I chose the topic of fashion week because Navinder is an incredible artist and someone who I actually admire with endurance and what he has done for the art world and that is the same effect that I wanna leave in the world of music.”

Fassion Weak sees production from regular collaborator ‘Thugs Bunny’ who produced on both of Nevmore’s mixtapes Wellingborough Road and Make Your Mind Up Son with drums added by another regular collaborator Leo.

In addition to the track, the music video was directed by Azim ‘Renecide’ Miah.

Renecide has previously worked with Nevmore on his track Lena The Plug and directed music videos for acts including Billy Lockett, Weirdoe and Remieworld.

Nevmore added: “I really enjoyed what Renecide and Dotmedia done for the music video for Lena, it was a no brainer to have them direct the music video as well to have something showcase mine and Azim’s creative side.”

For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/Nevmore