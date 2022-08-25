Raging Speedhorn to join InMe for 15-date winter co-headline tour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raging Speedhorn.

Corby sextet Raging Speedhorn have announced details of a co-headline tour with InMe this winter.

Both bands will play 15 dates across the UK during November and December, with a gig in the region at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on Friday, December 9.

Over the course of 20 years Raging Speedhorn have built a solid and long-standing reputation as one of the UK’s leading metal outfits.

Since the release of their eponymous debut in 2000, the band have enjoyed a career built on stunning, raucous live shows and albums to boot.

A career that has seen them play worldwide shows and festivals and sharing stages with the likes of Slipknot, Clutch, Enter Shikari and many more.

Their latest album, Hard To Kill was the band’s first album to enter the UK charts since their second album We Will All Be Dead Tomorrow and was the first to feature new vocalist Dan Cook.

Speaking about the tour, bassist Andy Gilmour said: “We are super excited to get back on the road again. This time the journey will be shared with our old friends InMe. We can't wait.”

Gilmour also hinted that the band are hard at work on new material, adding: “Work is very much under way with the new album.

“With the amazing reception we had to Hard to Kill we wanted to take our time and get it just right. “One thing for certain is it will be loud.”

InMe have released six studio albums and have had eight singles appear on the UK Top 100 Singles Chart.

Their latest album, Jumpstart Hope, was released via Killing Moon Records in 2020.

Raging Speedhorn also feature on the David Bowie compilation Ziggy Stardust – 50 Years Later which was released in June through Pale Wizard Records, contributing a cover of Suffragette City.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now and available via www.seetickets.com/tour/inme-raging-speedhorn

The dates for the tour are:

November 25th - St, Doms - Newcastle

November 26th - Boom, Leeds

November 27th - Cathouse, Glasgow

November 28th - Rebellion, Manchester

November 30th - Thekla, Bristol

December 1st - Junction, Plymouth

December 2nd - The Garage, London

December 3rd - The Asylum, Birmingham

December 4th - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

December 6th - The Live Rooms, Chester

December 7th - Sin City, Swansea

December 8th - The Loft, Southampton

December 9th - Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

December 10th - Booking Hall, Dover