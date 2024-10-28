Raging Speedhorn.

​Raging Speedhorn will be marking the release of new single Nightwolf at The Black Prince on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nightwolf is the first track to be taken from the Corby metal act’s forthcoming new album which is due out this year.

Most Popular

To celebrate the release, they are playing two ‘almost home’ gigs – one at The Black Prince in Northampton on Friday, November 1, and another at The Underground in Stoke on Saturday, November 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their forthcoming seventh album will be the follow up to 2020’s Hard To Kill and released through Spinefarm Records.

Joining Raging Speedhorn on both dates will be recently reformed nu-metal titans Defenestration.

Raging Speedhorn formed in the late 1990s, playing a mixture of extreme metal, hardcore and sludge. After disbanding in 2008, they reformed in 2014.

The band comprise of singers Frank Regan and Daniel Cook, guitarists James Palmer and Daf Williams, bassist Andy Gilmour and drummer Gordon Morison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for both gigs are on sale now and cost £18 before fees via https://www.seetickets.com and https://www.skiddle.com

Earlier this year, Defenestration played their first headline gig in 20 years at the The Black Prince in Abington Square.

For more information, visit https://ragingspeedhorn.bandcamp.com