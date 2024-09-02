Raging Speedhorn announce new album details and ‘almost home’ gigs
The Corby metallers will release the follow up to 2020’s Hard To Kill through Spinefarm Records later this year.
To celebrate its release, Raging Speedhorn will headline The Black Prince in Northampton on Friday, November 1 and The Underground in Stoke on Saturday, November 2.
Joining Raging Speedhorn on both dates will be recently reformed nu-metal titans Defenestration.
Raging Speedhorn formed in the late 1990s, playing a mixture of extreme metal, hardcore and sludge. After disbanding in 2008, they reformed in 2014.
The band comprise of singers Frank Regan and Daniel Cook, guitarists James Palmer and Daf Williams, bassist Andy Gilmour and drummer Gordon Morison.
Tickets for both gigs are on sale now and cost £18 before fees via https://www.seetickets.com and https://www.skiddle.com
Last month, Defenestration played their first headline gig in 20 years at the The Black Prince in Abington Square.
For more information, visit https://ragingspeedhorn.bandcamp.com
