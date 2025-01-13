Raging Speedhorn and Gutworm revealed as Northants Rocks main stage headliners

Raging Speedhorn.

Raging Speedhorn, Gutworm, Space Pistol and Slackrr have been revealed as four of the six headliners for this year’s Northants Rocks festival.

Organisers of the event have announced dozens of acts which will play at the festival which returns from Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27.

Music at the festival will take place across three stages, the Centurion main stage, the Oakley second stage and the Willow acoustic stage.

Raging Speedhorn and Gutworm – playing their first gig in more than 16 years - will be headlining the main stage with Space Pistol and Slackrr playing headline slots on the second stage.

Other acts playing on the main stage during the weekend include Bleed The Fifth, Born Zero,

Straight For The Sun, Arms To Oblivion, Inferiem, Kinasis, Nameless, Nvmeral, Wrex, Lowdown, Wolves Don't Sleep, This Dying Hour, Face Of A Stranger and Webb.

Other acts confirmed for the Oakley stage include Bad Earth, Naked Sunday, Mantis Defeats Jaguar, SwitchBlade City, Them Bloody Kids, Slump, Trevor's Head, The Darker My Horizon, Breather, Hybrid Kid, Magic Mary, Bill Fever, These Strange Explosions and Vulgarithm.

Acts playing the acoustic stage will be announced in the coming months.

Northants Rocks takes place at Tower Fields, Irthlingborough Road, Finedon.

Second release standard weekend tickets cost £29.99 for adults.

Camping and parking passes are also available as well as discounted tickets for children aged five to 17-years old.

To book tickets, visit https://grabthetickets.com/events/northants-rocks-2025

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/northantsrocks