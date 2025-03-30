Prog rockers Amplifier to bring Gargantuan tour to The Black Prince

Amplifier are headlining The Black Prince.Amplifier are headlining The Black Prince.
British prog rockers Amplifier are heading to Northampton in April as part of a 20-date UK tour to mark the release of their eighth studio album.

Gargantuan, which is out on Friday, April 4, marks a new chapter for the band who are now a duo featuring Sel Balamir and Matt Brobin.

The record was born from late-night jams in a secluded Sussex smithy and sees the band return to their roots, embracing a raw, electric energy while pushing sonic boundaries.

"In good conscience, I could hardly go there and fire up a Marshall stack at 2am,” explains Balamir.

Due to this, the pair began playing noiselessly into headphones. The result is an album described as both expansive and intimate, featuring intricate soundscapes, thunderous riffs and poignant reflections.

“As we play, sometimes it’s like opening a portal into another dimension, to something that really excites us,” explains Balamir.

“That’s how Gargantuan came together.

“Then, because we were recording without using any microphones at all, we could come back to it 18 months later and just slot in exactly.

“It’s just electricity. Once you get your head around that, it opens up all kinds of possibilities.”

This tour, which began at the beginning of March, are the first live shows the band has played since a hiatus in 2019.

Amplifier headline the Abington Square venue in Northampton on Friday, April 11.

Tickets cost £15 in advance via www.rockosmos.com/events-1[amplifier-northampton-black-prince-15.

For more information, visit https://www.amplifierband.com

More details about all forthcoming gigs at The Black Prince are available at https://www.theblackprincenn.com/events

