Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) review - An utterly brilliant laugh-out-loud treat on Northampton stage

'I don’t think I have smiled so much before through one production': Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of)

Anna Brosnan reviews Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton

They knew how to party in the 1800s, with their pyramids of Ferrero Rocher, plates of Wagon Wheels and cheese and pineapple hedgehogs. Well, maybe.

Isobel McArthur’s Olivier award-winning comedy Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) isn’t exactly faithful to the original Austen text, and this mention of assorted party foods is just the tip of the iceberg - or maybe simply the top layer of the Viennetta.

But the resulting irreverent romp through this tale of the Regency marriage market is an utterly brilliant, laugh-out-loud piece of theatre.

The play is performed by an entirely female cast of five. Each actor takes on several roles.

Despite the rapid character swapping, it remains easy for the audience to understand who is speaking, and to form attachments to these characters – a clear sign of quality acting.

The tale of how Lizzie Bennet finds love with the proud but generous Mr Darcy is all there in this version, but the language has been updated and there have been a few additions – not least a karaoke machine.

When the need arises, each of the key characters grabs a mic and belts out a tune. My favourite was a group number performed to Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero.

Servants also play an important part in the story, acting as narrators and background musicians. They may not have appeared in the Austen originals, but someone had to make the beds and empty the chamber pots!

Despite the hilarity that runs throughout, there are some important kernels of truth underlying several themes, not least the extreme lack of rights women endured in the 1800s, which left them desperate to save their family’s fortunes through the right romantic matches.

Every member of the cast excelled in their roles, delivering fine comedic performances. Rhianna McGreevy was fantastic, switching easily between her parts as the condescending Mr Darcy and frenetic Mrs Bennet.

Emma Rose Creaner, who played both Caroline Bingley and her brother Mr Bingley, showed some wonderful skills in physical comedy. One of my favourite scenes involved Caroline’s desperate attempts to catch Darcy’s attention through some weird and wonderful dance moves.

I don’t think I have smiled so much before through one production. This play has all of the original joy found in Pride and Prejudice, served up in a refreshing new form – with maracas and a karaoke machine.

Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of) runs until Saturday October 5. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.