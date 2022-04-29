Press To Meco return to headline Mayday Mayhem all-dayer

Press To Meco will be headlining The Mayday Mayhem all-dayer

Press To Meco will be headlining the Mayday Mayhem all-dayer at The Clubhouse in Corby this weekend.

The band released their acclaimed latest album Transmute last year and were last in the county in February to headline a gig as part of Independent Venue Week.

The progressive post-hardcore rock trio features Corby native Jake Crawford on bass guitar alongside singer and guitarist Luke Caley and drummer Lewis Williams.

Sarpa Salpa at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

They will be joined by other acts from across Northamptonshire including Sarpa Salpa, Veins, Lyon Estates, Penelope Tree, Century City, Crawlspaces, Baby Lung, Good Apples, Skyflood and Crabby.

All play the venue at Steel Park, Jimmy Kane Way, Corby, on Sunday, May 1.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £10 in advance. Music is from 1pm.