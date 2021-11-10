Post-punk trio Girls In Synthesis headlining The Lab

Girls In Synthesis.

London post-punk trio Girls In Synthesis head to Northampton for a rescheduled headline gig at The Lab this week.

After a series of acclaimed singles, the band released their debut album Here’s An Echo From Your Future in 2020.

This was followed by their latest EP Shift In State which was released in June.

Girls In Synthesis have previously shared stages with the likes of Slaves, Warmduscher and Wolf Alice.

They take influences from the punishing and militant noise of groups such as Crass, the dark, bass-led sound of Flipper and the sharp edge of sparsely melodic groups like Wire and The Fall.

Support at the Charles Street venue on Friday, November 12, is by Blood Visions.

This is a rescheduled show which was postponed due to the coronavirus and original tickets remain valid.