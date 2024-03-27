Pop-punk trio Lucky Hit to headline Garibaldi Easter all-dayer
Pop-punk trio Lucky Hit will headline an eight act all-dayer at the Garibaldi in Northampton on Easter Friday.
The event has been put together by Picky New Promotions and UoN Student Life .
Chessington’s Lucky Hit released their latest EP Echoes and Ashes last year and have gigged across the UK
Nancy from Picky New, said: “We have decided to celebrate Good Friday in punk style this year, with an eight-band, eight-hour lineup of some of the finest up-and-coming pop-punk, post-punk, noise, grunge bands from Northampton and beyond.
“Ushering in spring and headlining are Lucky Hit, playing summery pop punk.
“They gained a solid reputation across the UK for playing high energy, fun-filled sets.
“Recently they have supported artists such as Spunge, MC Lars, The Bottom Line, Lacey, and The Meffs.
“Main support comes from Brighton’s Fever Rouge who blend indie rock with funk and grunge influences.”
Other acts in the line-up include London post-punkers Lunch, Birmingham’s Down ‘n’ Out, Lurch and Junk Season from Milton Keynes, and Northampton bands Take Me To The Doctor and Rebecca.
All play the Bailiff Street venue on Friday, March 29.
Music is from 3pm and admission is free. For more information, visit https://pickynew.com