Pianist and composer Billy Baker to perform fundraising recital this weekend

Billy Baker is performing in Northampton this weekend.

Pianist and composer Billy Baker is performing a recital at St Matthew’s Church in Northampton this weekend.

The former Northampton School for Boys pupil will be performing works by Bach, Chopin and Schubert as well as a selection of his own compositions.

Following a scholarship at Stowe School, Mr Baker studied music at Manchester University, graduating with a first-class degree and also earned a distinction in his LTCL diploma.

He has studied under names including Pamela Rawlinson, Ben Andrew and Richard Casey and performed at venues including Birmingham’s Symphony Hall and London’s Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

The event will be helping to raise money for The Lewis Foundation – a charity which provides gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients across the country.

The recital will be attended by Lorraine Lewis from the charity as well as the mayor and mayoress of Northampton, Cllr Paul and Mylissa Joyce.

The performance on Saturday, September 28, begins at 4pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available on the door and in advance via the venue’s website.

Concessions are available and admission for anyone under 18-years-old is free.

For more information visit www.stmatthewsnorthampton.org.uk and https://billybakermusic.com.