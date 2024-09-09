Phantom Isle to play final headline gigs this week before split

Phantom Isle.

Phantom Isle are playing their final two shows this week with their last, a hometown headline gig at The Black Prince on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The electronic alternative trio recently announced plans to split and will headline Two Palms in Hackeny on Wednesday, September 11, before playing the Northampton venue the following night.

Phantom Isle comprise of singer and guitarist Peter Marchant, keyboard player Joshua Guy and drummer Sam Thorn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about their decision to call it a day last month on social media, the band said: “It’s been an incredible seven-year journey with Phantom Isle.

“Thank you so much to everyone we’ve worked with along the way to bring our creative vision to life and to all of you who have supported our music and been a part of our journey, which continues into the future with our own creative projects.

“But for now, the time has come to vacate the isle and let flora and fauna grow wild and free across its plains.”

Phantom Isle’s most recent single Be The One was released in July. It followed Embers and Aerial Photography which have all been released this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s EP Out Of Blue was released in 2022, which included a physical release on 12” via Eight Limb Entertainment.

During their career Phantom Isle have gigged across the UK, played in Europe, had tracks played on national radio networks and also featured on the likes of Made In Chelsea.

Support at Hackney is by Pien and China Aster and in Northampton by litesleeper and Lily On The Green.

Tickets for The Black Prince gig cost £10 in advance before fees via Skiddle.

For more information visit https://www.phantomisle.com

​