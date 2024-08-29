Peter Doherty solo show turns into Babyshambles reunion gig at Northampton Roadmender

Peter Doherty on stage at the Roadmender in Northampton on Wednesday, August 29, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

It’s widely accepted that being a Peter Doherty fan is not always an easy pastime.

When the Libertines frontman hits a peak he’s sensational: melodic, romantic, witty and wistful in equal measure. However, there can also be chaos and disappointment.

Everyone who walks into a show like tonight is wondering what version of him they will get.

Though if anyone was predicting an unannounced Babyshambles reunion this evening then that was the surprise horse to back, for that is what transpired.

First though we get a plethora of support acts: warming us all up are talented Northampton songsmith Lily On The Green, local Britpop-inspired teenagers Cloudburst, and Bristol’s beats and barbs duo Getdown Services.

When Doherty strides onto a rapturous reception he ignores his guitar feedback issues and launches confidently into selections old and new.

The choices are a fine mix of ‘Up The Bracket’ and ‘The Libertines’ classics, alongside songs from new album ‘All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade’, which this year have speedily proved to be genuine modern greats from the big man.

Can’t Stand Me Now and What Katie Did especially are bellowed back with gusto by the East Midlands crowd, but it’s got to be Merry Old England and Shiver from ‘All Quiet…’ where Doherty has raised his songwriting game to new heights.

The Boy Looked At Johnny is humorously stopped dead in its tracks because a pair of knickers are thrown on stage.

Doherty collects them off the floor, wiping his brow with them in a proper music hall moment. “Leave it out, I’m a married man!” was pretty much the only phrase he utters tonight.

He also plays four new tunes, some [all?] are taken from his recently completed solo album, expected for release in the next few months, of which No Pot Of Gold sounds very promising.

Doherty gestures side of stage and suddenly drummer Babyshambles Adam Ficek and bassist Drew McConnell are in position and with little fanfare and to a shocked audience they play a six-song set that marks a decade since their last live performance.

They kick off with a slightly ramshackle version of the Libertines Don’t Look Back In The Sun, before switching focus to their own material and smashing out a groovy Baddie’s Boogie, a snappy Back From The Dead (Ficeks skiffly rim shots giving a lift to the whole enterprise), and a rousing Albion (of course with Doherty changing the lyrics to include “Northampton”).

By now everyone is on board with this surprise additional section, and a jubilant Time For Heroes and raucous Kilimanjaro finish us off in fine fettle.

No encore does in the moment feel odd and flattening, but really how does our man top that?

The story goes that they met up for a meeting today and Pete suggested they play this very evening.

With no equipment of Ficeks’ and McConells’ present they had to borrow support Cloudbursts gear.

And what started as a solid night’s entertainment just moved into “I was there” category.

And it lays to bed the rumours about the mooted Babyshambles reunion.

While it’s a shame guitarist Mik Whitnall was absent, surely he will return proper for the next chapter.

For now we can bask in those crunchy noughties songs and tentatively look forward to a lengthy 2025 run for one of Doherty’s great songwriting vehicles.

Peter Doherty played:

The Ha Ha Wall

Felt Better Alive

Night Of The Hunter

Honky Noir

Merry Old England

Ed Belly

Run Run Run

Can’t Stand Me Now

The Boy Looked At Johnny

No Pot Of Gold (Lullaby for Billie-May)

What Katie Did

Death On The Stairs

Music When The Lights Go Out

Shiver

Babyshambles played:

Don’t Look Back In The Sun

Baddie’s Boogie

Back From The Dead

Albion

Time For Heroes

Kilimanjaro