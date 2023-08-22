The event was even more special because the England women's team was playing in the World Cup final!

The day started in the morning with practicing keepie-uppies outside before moving into the festive clubhouse to watch the final on the big screen. What an exciting game it was!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After lunch, it was time to get glammed up for the festival with face painting, glitter and hair braiding before enjoying team building and football games for the afternoon. We couldn’t have been luckier with the weather. The girls then had some free time before dinner for drinks, snacks, chilling under the marquee, more glitter and face paint as well as having a go at the ‘top bins’ challenge.

Team building and games.

Most Popular

The activities for the evening included a disco, learning a dance together, a BBQ, toasting marshmallows, live music around the fire and free time to play football on the main pitch. This was a great start to what we hope to be an annual event.

Sinead Livsey, OTFC Vice Chair, Women’s and Girls’ Lead and recipient of the 2023 Grassroots Lioness Award from Northamptonshire FA said, “Oundle Town FC are proud to create such fantastic opportunities for girls and women to celebrate sporting events, develop new friendships and positive memories. The day was supported by so many of our incredible volunteers. Huge thank you to them for making this happen!”

The Women’s and Girl’s division of Oundle Town Football Club was started in 2020 with three teams- ladies 16+, girls U10 and girls U12. Only three years later, the Club now has six girl’s teams between the ages of U8 to ladies 16+. The Club is also fortunate to have 10 female coaches managing the women’s and girls’ teams which is unusual to find within one football club.