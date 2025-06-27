Oundle to welcome acts for annual Fringe Festival

Oakes are among acts playing at the Oundle Fringe this year.

The Oundle Fringe Festival begins today – marking the start of 10 days of live music and performances across the town and surrounding villages.

There will be more than 50 free events taking place from Friday, June 27 to Sunday, July 6.

The festival will feature everything from local rock bands, folk musicians, classical performers, poets and drama groups performing in cafés, pubs, restaurants, hotels and at different public locations.

Acts include irreverent poet Nic Aubury, comic duet Sweet FA, flutes, ukuleles from Peterborough, harp music from Nick Penny, jazz from the Jively Sisters, bluegrass from the Down County Boys and sea shanties from Millstone Grit.

Performances are free, but booking at smaller venues is advised to ensure a seat.

Collections will be taking place to raise money for performers’ expenses

During the week, a piper, a choir with ‘Songs from the Musicals’ and folk dancers will entertain in Oundle’s Market Square.

There will also be a week-long art exhibition, a devious treasure trail, a Jane Austen period dance, a two-night ‘Battle of the Bands’ for young talent, a quiz bight, a ‘welcome all’ folk evening and a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ concert in St Peter’s Church.

Lyveden New Bield will be hosting a Shakespeare drama evening with Will Kemp and other performers include Richard Booth, Calder McLaughlan, Gary Ward, CarterDolby, Jake Cunnington, Esther Caws, Thompson & Rogers, JP & The Hat and Stevie Jones as well as BandX, the Cellotapes, Oakes, Broken Heroes and The Kobras and the T100s.

Full information is available at www.oundlefringe.org/events