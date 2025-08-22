Organisers reveal acts set to play Northampton Music Festival next month

The Northampton Music Festival returns next month.

Organisers of this year’s festival have now revealed all of the stages and almost every band, musician and performer set to take part on Sunday, September 9.

After temporarily relocating to other locations in the town because of re-development work, the Main Stage will return to the Market Square.

Previously announced main stage headliners Unpeople will be joined by Belvins and the Boys, Gigi Gold, Balter, Napps & Co, T Bone Afrika All Stars, Lannie Camper, Banke Naya and Tiebreak. An unannounced act will be playing a ‘secret set’ on the main stage at 2.10pm.

There will be eight other stages across Northampton town centre. The Jazz Stage will return to All Saint’s Church, the Rock Stage will be at the King Billy bar in Commercial Street and the Hushed Stage at George’s Tea Room in George’s Row.

The Beats, Lyric & Poetry Stage will be at Coconut Paradise in Gold Street Muse, the Acoustic Stage at V&B opposite the Guildhall and Musical Theatre Stage at Royal & Derngate.

Finally, the Student Showcase Stage will return to the Performing Rooms at Guildhall and Northampton Museum will host the Classical & World Fusion Stage.

Reformed rockers Gutworm will headline the Rock Stage where there will also be sets by Bright Black, Dead Bait, Open Mirrors and Silk Red.

The Jazz Stage at All Saints Church will be headlined by The Jack Jennings Quartet with performances by the Sheila Waterfield Trio, Mucky Slide, Mojo Mules and Silky Wilford

Acts playing on the Classical & World Fusion Stage at Northampton Museum include Lufuno Ndou, Liam Carter, Ebony-Mae, the Northampton Male Voice Choir and Lost Latinos.

The Musical Theatre Stage at Royal & Derngate will be headlined by the Northampton Musical Theatre Company. Also performing will be Chloe King, Elizabeth Clancy, Bella Adlridge, Ruby Stamps and Ishan.

The Hushed Stage at George’s Tea Room will feature sets by Mojo Mules, Stephen Tanner, Russell Heyworth, The Werburgh Duo, Jono the Uke Dealer, BK4d and Ohm-Lit.

The Acoustic Stage at V&B will be headlined by In Atoms and during the day there will also be performances by Velvet Engine, Hanley Webb, Becca Loveday, Joe Corkram, JP & The Hat, String & Tonic, Harlow Music UK, Jenny K, Barney & Louise, Jack Harvey and Charlie Nic.

The Beats, Lyric & Poetry Stage will return to Coconut Paradise and feature sets by Daysh, FFSYTHO and Mark Ski, T.Records, LocoBlax, Derrick Temple, Har-Q, Franq, J Mac, Jay Orosz, Tayon, Mr Milise, Emnity, EZIFOE, Kase the Myth, Flatz, Jeron Ross, Eris, X-IT, Coulton and Ozain the Poet.

The Student Showcase Stage will return to the Performing Room in Guildhall. Headliners Silver will be joined by Introverts, Electric Boogaloo, Garrotte, One Way Ticket, Seem, Filex Glover New Jack Soul, colourmebeth, Cherry Twilight, The Foxes, Odell Eady, Woodrow Williams, Alfie Brown and Liam Teall.

Northampton Music Festival takes place on Sunday, September 7.

Music is from midday to 9pm and admission into all performances is free.

For more information and stage times, visit https://www.facebook.com/northamptonmusicfestival