Omid Djalili ready for Wellingborough show

Omid Djalili

Top comedian Omid Djalili will come to Wellingborough next week with a brand new show.

The British-Iranian, a firm favourite at the Edinburgh Festival, is bringing his The Good Times Tour to the Castle Theatre on Thursday, October 14.

In the show he will wax lyrical about life, the universe, and the unfathomable world in which we find ourselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Djalili's stand-up awards include the Time Out Award for best stand-up and the EMMA Award.

He's also been a nominee for a Perrier Award and the South Bank Award.

Omid was also awarded a Best Actor award at the Turin Film Festival for his lead performance in The Infidel. His credits range from Hollywood to television, the West End Stage to his critically acclaimed performance as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof.

Omid’s drama, Letter For The King was on Netflix and the second series of His Dark Materials aired on the BBC.

He is also the host of ITV quiz show Winning Combination, which aired in November 2020.