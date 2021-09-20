Olly Murs to headline Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton next summer

Olly Murs.

Olly Murs will headline a huge outdoor gig at Franklin’s Gardens next summer with tickets for the show going on sale this week.

Murs will play the Northampton venue on Saturday, June 25, where he will be joined by special guests The Feeling.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, September 24, via musicplussport.com, with a presale available to customers at 10am on Wednesday, September 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a busy year for Olly, who, alongside welcoming back live music by headlining numerous summer shows across the country, recently captained England in this year's Soccer Aid.

He said: “I’ve had a fantastic summer this year finally getting back out on the road and playing music, something we’ve all been missing.

“You can’t get much better than an open-air concert on a summer’s evening – bring it on Northampton.”

Since Olly shot to fame on X Factor in 2009, he has crafted four multi-platinum albums and produced four Number 1 singles with total record sales exceeding 10 million.

His six studio albums have all reached the upper echelons of the charts making Olly the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor.

A formidable performer, he has sold out arena tours across the UK and cemented himself as one of Britain’s very best live acts. He is working on new music to be shared next year.

Northampton Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said: “Olly Murs is a consummate entertainer known for his incredible, energetic live shows and we can’t wait to welcome him to Franklin’s Gardens next June.

“He will be headlining one of our much-loved music nights, following on the night after Pete Tong and The Heritage Orchestra – who will bring a taste of the Ibiza club scene to our home turf in June.

“Next year is already set to create some unforgettable moments in Northampton for live music.”

Joining Olly will be special guests The Feeling.

It’s been 15 years since the band released their multi-million selling debut record Twelve Stops and Home, immediately becoming household names with Top Ten singles such as Sewn, Fill My Little World and Never Be Lonely.

Five albums later they are now preparing to release their new studio album Loss Hope Love and lead singer Dan Gillespie Sells even found the time to have an award-winning musical to his name in the form of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which has quickly become one of the most successful new musicals of the last decade.

Tickets start at £42.50 with pitch standing, seating and accessible options.

Paid car parking is also available at the venue.

The night before, Pete Tong will be joined by his Heritage Orchestra, conducted by Jules Buckley.

Ibiza Classics will combine unparalleled production, awe inspiring visuals, a mix of new songs as well as your favourite club tracks from past decades. Tickets are on sale now.

Hospitality packages are also for both concerts available.