Ocean Colour Scene to headline Delapré Abbey in Northampton this summer

Ocean Colour Scene return to Northampton in July.

Indie stalwarts Ocean Colour Scene will headline Delapré Abbey in Northampton this summer.

The band, who have been playing gigs across the UK this month, will headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, July 12, as part of Summertime Live.

They will be joined by indie rockers The Enemy and The Twang.

Birmingham natives Ocean Colour Scene are one of the most successful alternative bands of the 1990s.

Having spent six years fine-tuning their sound, they lit up the Britpop party with 1996’s ‘Moseley Shoals’ which went three times platinum in 1996.

This was followed by 1997’s ‘Marchin’ Already’ and 1999’s ‘One From The Modern’.

They also had a run of nine successive top 20 singles including ‘The Riverboat Song’, ‘The Day We Caught The Train’ and ‘Hundred Mile High City’.

Their latest album ‘Painting’ was released in 2013.

The band’s core members include singer and guitarist Simon Fowler, guitarist Steve Cradock and drummer Oscar Harrison.

Coventry trio The Enemy released their platinum selling debut album ‘We’ll Live and Die In These Towns’ in 2007.

They went onto release a further three albums before disbanding in 2016.

However, they reformed in 2022.

Birmingham’s indie-rockers The Twang will complete the line up at Delapré Abbey.

The band is best known for their debut album ‘Love It When I Feel Like This’ and singles including ‘Wide Awake’ and ‘Either Way’.

Tickets for the gig on Saturday, July 12, cost from £36 and go on sale on Friday, May 2, via https://www.summertimelive.co.uk/ocsnorthampton

There will also be festival bars, street food and a VIP garden available.

For more information, visit https://www.oceancolourscene.com