Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison. Photo by Richard Ecclestone.

Ocean Colour Scene’s singer Simon Fowler and drummer Oscar Harrison bring their acoustic tour to Northamptonshire next month.

Their 13-date tour will feature songs from the duo’s new live album which was recorded in November at the Auditorium at Oran Mor in Glasgow.

It’s the second live album from the Ocean Colour Scene duo’s acoustic shows with the first being Live on the Riverboat which was recorded at Glasgow’s Renfrew Ferry 1 in November 2002.

When they headline The Core in Corby on Friday, April 19, their set will feature songs from the New Live Album alongside Ocean Colour Scene’s other biggest hits.

The live album will be exclusively available at gigs.

Fowler has descried the upcoming shows as, “A real tonic - a great chance to look the audience in the eye and interact with them on a more personal basis than ever before.”

Formed 32 years ago, Ocean Colour Scene spent six years fine-tuning their sound before lighting up the Britpop party with three top 5 albums - 1996’s Moseley Shoals, 1997’s Marchin’ Already and 1999’s One From The Modern.

They have released 17 Top 40 singles, including a run of nine successive Top 20 singles and a mantelpiece full of awards.

In recent years, Ocean Colour Scene have released numbers live albums and their most recent studio album Painting was released in 2013.

Tickets cost £32.50 before fees via Seetickets via https://www.seetickets.com/event/an-evening-with-simon-oscar-ocean-colour-scene-/the-core-at-corby-cube/2795677