Oasis hits heading to The Clubhouse in Corby

Noasis

Definitive Oasis tribute act Noasis are headlining The Clubhouse in Corby this weekend.

Since forming in 2006 they have played more than 1,000 shows across the country and earned a reputation as one of the UK’s top acts paying homage to the Manchester Britpop legends.

With an obsessive attention to details, Noasis aim to recreate a real Oasis experience, playing all the classic songs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noasis headline the Corby venue on Saturday, October 30.

The Clubhouse is at Steel Park, off Jimmy Kane Way.

Tickets cost £12 in advance before fees. Doors open at 8pm.