Oasis hits heading to The Clubhouse in Corby

Expect to hear all of Oasis' biggest songs by the acclaimed tribute act

By David Jackson
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:36 pm
Noasis

Definitive Oasis tribute act Noasis are headlining The Clubhouse in Corby this weekend.

Since forming in 2006 they have played more than 1,000 shows across the country and earned a reputation as one of the UK’s top acts paying homage to the Manchester Britpop legends.

With an obsessive attention to details, Noasis aim to recreate a real Oasis experience, playing all the classic songs.

Noasis headline the Corby venue on Saturday, October 30.

The Clubhouse is at Steel Park, off Jimmy Kane Way.

Tickets cost £12 in advance before fees. Doors open at 8pm.

For more information and to book, visit www.seetickets.com/tour/noasis

