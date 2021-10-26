Oasis hits heading to The Clubhouse in Corby
Expect to hear all of Oasis' biggest songs by the acclaimed tribute act
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:35 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 8:36 pm
Definitive Oasis tribute act Noasis are headlining The Clubhouse in Corby this weekend.
Since forming in 2006 they have played more than 1,000 shows across the country and earned a reputation as one of the UK’s top acts paying homage to the Manchester Britpop legends.
With an obsessive attention to details, Noasis aim to recreate a real Oasis experience, playing all the classic songs.
Noasis headline the Corby venue on Saturday, October 30.
The Clubhouse is at Steel Park, off Jimmy Kane Way.
Tickets cost £12 in advance before fees. Doors open at 8pm.
For more information and to book, visit www.seetickets.com/tour/noasis