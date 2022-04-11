Northants musicians to play fundraising gig in aid of Ukraine

The Black Prince, Northampton.

Performers from across the county’s music scene will come together this week to help raise money towards the humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine.

Rat Race, Serma, Stereo Ghosts, Napps, Har-Q, Tukay and Ryan and Moons guitarist Chris Watson will be performing at the event at The Black Prince in Northampton.

The fundraising show has been organised by Spinadisc records.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Starkey from Spinadisc said: “We’ve all been watching the news and seeing the desperate plight of ordinary people caught up in this awful war.

“Chernihiv is roughly the same size as Northampton and was shelled every day for a month.

“We think music is a very positive way to bring people together and this kind of unity will help create a very special night and raise some money for people in an awful situation.”

The event will be raising money through ticket sales and donations and there will also be a raffle for items which have been donated by other county acts including Rolling Thunder, Sarpa Salpa, Maddox Jones and Billy Lockett. It is also being supported by Blackstar Amplification.

Mr Starkey added: “We had acts come forward asking to play within a couple of hours of our appeal going out on socials.

“There’s been lots of love and goodwill all round, the response of everyone involved has been very special and so many people want to help.”

The Peace Gig For Ukrane is at the Abington Square venue on Friday, April 15.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £5 in advance via skiddle.com or £6 on the door.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/spinadiscrecords and www.facebook.com/blackprincenn

In 2020, Mr Starkey and Mark Thorneycroft – both former Spinadisc employees – resurrected the brand more than 15 years after it closed the doors of its Abington Street store.