Northamptonshire's talented young musicians go 'live' for the first time in 16 months

Some of the county's most talented young performers will finally get together this weekend as Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust hosts its Summer Festival of Music.

Groups will get to rehearse and perform together for the first time in 16 months at the end of the most challenging of academic years.

The festival kicks off today (July 1) and runs until Sunday (July 4) with invitations for friends, families and supporters at Northampton's Derngate theatre to celebrate young musicians making live music once again.

That has not happened for the Trust since before the Covid-19 pandemic hit Northamptonshire in March 2020.

A spokesman for the Trust said: "This will be like no other concert NMPAT has staged before!

"Each County Group will rehearse before recording their performance with a live audience of friends and family.

"For some, this is the first and only time the students will come together as a whole group!"

Recent relaxations of government Covid guidelines means groups can now meet face-to-face while remaining socially distanced.

The Derngate auditorium, used in full flat floor format, provides a vast area in which full Orchestras, Choirs, Wind, Brass and Jazz Bands, guitar ensembles and more are able to rehearse and perform together.