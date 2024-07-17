Northampton Producer's charity song for Cancer Research UK

By Harry Ainsworth
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 10:59 BST
I'm an Electronic Music Producer from Northampton called AINSO and I'm releasing a track on August 9th called The Darkness.

The track is in aid of Cancer Research UK and all proceeds will be going to that charity.

The song is inspired by my mum being diagnosed with cancer 4 years ago

The lyrics of this song are a collection of personal experiences such as my mum's personal experience with being diagnosed, the emotions that come with going through that, my family's experience of seeing her being affected by it, and the bridge before the final chorus represents the hope of overcoming it.

A Northampton producer is releasing a track for charity on 9th August. Photo credit: alexey-ruban Unsplash.A Northampton producer is releasing a track for charity on 9th August. Photo credit: alexey-ruban Unsplash.
A Northampton producer is releasing a track for charity on 9th August. Photo credit: alexey-ruban Unsplash.

I've been promoting the track through playlist submissions so far and I'll be announcing the track on my social media pages, that will be properly set up by then, on August 3rd before the track's release.

