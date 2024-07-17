Northampton Producer's charity song for Cancer Research UK
The track is in aid of Cancer Research UK and all proceeds will be going to that charity.
The song is inspired by my mum being diagnosed with cancer 4 years ago
The lyrics of this song are a collection of personal experiences such as my mum's personal experience with being diagnosed, the emotions that come with going through that, my family's experience of seeing her being affected by it, and the bridge before the final chorus represents the hope of overcoming it.
I've been promoting the track through playlist submissions so far and I'll be announcing the track on my social media pages, that will be properly set up by then, on August 3rd before the track's release.
