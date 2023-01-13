Sarpa Salpa performing on the main stage at the Northampton Music Festival last year. Photo by David Jackson.

The organisers of the Northampton Music Festival have revealed the event will return this summer, but it will move to a new date, later in the year.

The multi-stage free festival, now in its 16th year, will return on Sunday, September 10, three months later than its regular date on Father’s Day in June.

Festival coordinator Tommy Gardner, said: “We have moved the festival to take place in September, this had been done once previously in 2021 after a forced postponement due to COVID.

“The new date worked very nicely and seemed to be a popular choice.

“The festival this year will also coincide with the Northampton Heritage celebrations taking place across the town centre.”

The festival’s main stage usually occupies part of Northampton’s Market Square which is expected to be unavailable this year because of a multimillion-pound refurbishment which is due to begin next month.

Mr Gardner said the festival’s committee is still working to confirm the final locations of the stages.

He added: “We are currently confirming the final locations of stages, this has been a challenge due to the Market Square temporary closure.

“We have however managed to create a great layout of varied music stages throughout the town centre which will be revealed very soon.”

Last year, the main stage was headlined by Sarpa Salpa and featured performances by Phantom Isle, Sharmaine, Lay It Down and Hana Brooks.

Dozens of other acts performed on a further seven stages and pop-up locations across the town.

It is the first year Mr Gardner, who has previously worked on projects including the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards and One Voice, has been part of the team which organises the festival.

Organisers are appealing for volunteers to help run this year’s event and are currently looking for a volunteer co-ordinator, a social media co-ordinator and financial controller.

Details of how to apply for each post are on the event’s Facebook page.

Talking about the festival, Mr Gardner added: “Northampton Music Festival has always been one of my favourite local events to attend.

“This annual event defines our local music scene - varied, full of talent with amazing support from the people of Northamptonshire.

“I am very excited for this year’s festival.”