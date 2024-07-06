Nik Kershaw to play festival warm up gig at Roadmender

Nik Kershaw is headlining the Roadmender

Nick Kershaw is playing a festival warm up gig at the The Roadmender in Northampton next week.

​The acclaimed singer-songwriter is playing three gigs ahead of a summer of outdoor gigs across the country.

He will headline the Roadmender on Friday, July 12.

Kershaw rose to fame in the 1980s with hit singles including Wouldn't It Be Good, Dancing Girls, I Won't Let the Sun Go Down on Me and Human Racing.

His ninth studio album, Oxymoron, was released in 2020.