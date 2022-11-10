New date and venue announced for the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards
Thousands of people nominated artists, events and venues from across Northamptonshire.
A new time and location has been revealed for the inaugural Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.
The event was due to take place earlier this year at The Deco Theatre, but will now be held at The Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on Monday, December 12.
More than 2,500 people nominated musicians and venues across 14 categories earlier this year following the launch of the event which organisers hope will become an annual date on the music calendar.
There will also be an Outstanding Contribution To Local Music award which will be decided independently by organisers and made to an individual that has gone above and beyond in support for the music scene within Northamptonshire.The ceremony had originally been due to take place in September but was postponed following the death of the Queen and the subsequent period of national mourning.
Most Popular
The move to the Charles Bradlaugh follows a previously rescheduled date in November.
In a statement, organisers said the venue change was “due to reasons beyond our control” and thanked everyone who has supported the event and staff at The Deco.
The Northamptonshire Local Music Awards at The Charles Bradlaugh will take place from 7.30pm to 10pm.
Tickets are on sale now and cost £10 before fees.
For more information, visit http://northamptonshiremusicawards.com
The shortlisted acts and awards categories are as follows:
SONG OF THE YEAR
Anti!i - Narcissist
Tragic - Dishonoured Gentlemen
Afreine - Plans To Be Loved
Deanne Dexeter - Blind Eye
Phantom Isle - 1992
ALBUM OR EP OF THE YEAR
Sarpa Salpa - A Feeling You Can’t Replace
Femi Tahiru - D.E.M.O.S
Jennah - Romance Is Dead
Maddox Jones - Believe It
Tu-Kay & Ryan - Passage Of Time
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
DeBe - Not Cops
Djin-Li - Pillow Talk
Anti!i - Hells Jungle
Flash Peasants - 3 Day Week
The Big Dirty - Swine
POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Sharmaine
Jennah
Maddox Jones
Great Adamz
Afreine
RAP / GRIME / HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
remieworld
Napps
Krankhead
FFSYTHO?!
RB Capone
INDIE / ROCK / ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Rolling Thunder
Sarpa Salpa
Phantom Isle
Katie Malco
Stormbringer
R&B / JAZZ / BLUES ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jazz Colossus
Greg Coulson
Elle Delaney
Jake Brown
HarQStics
DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
King Koi
Middleground
AON
Carly Wilford
Mousai
ACOUSTIC FOLK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tu-Kay & Ryan
Nicky Newman
Scott Walters
Jordan & Harley
Amii Dawes
COVER ARTISTS OF THE YEAR
Honey Honey – ABBA Tribute
Six Feet Apart
Sarah-Jayne Morley
Pure Genius
The Usual Suspects
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
L30 Robinson
Carly Wilford
Harlz
T33N T1TAN
Young Chencs
LOCAL MUSIC VENUE OF THE YEAR
The Lab
The Black Prince
Fat Fugu
The Garibaldi
The Old Grocery Espresso Bar
LIVE EVENT OR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
One Voice The Concert
Let Loose
Lay It Down
King Of Hearts
Peace Gig For Ukraine (Spinadisc)
SPECIALIST MUSIC SHOW OR PODCAST OF THE YEAR
X-It Talks
Shoetown Sounds (NLive Radio)
The Scratched Record Podcast
The Urban Show (Revolution Radio)
Jason D Lewis, Inspiration FM