Lily Canter reviews Never Let Me Go at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton

My starting point of Never Let Me Go was vague memories of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel and the film adaptation starring Keira Knightley.

Both versions captivated me with their eerie yet familiar portrayal of a doomed coming-of-age story. Set in a dystopian world reminiscent of our own, Never Let Me Go challenges the audience to reflect on the ethical boundaries we might breach in the pursuit of progress.

Award-winning playwright Suzanne Heathcote’s stage adaptation skilfully preserves the heart of Ishiguro’s novel—an achingly poignant love story woven into a chilling moral quandary

Following the success of The Remains of the Day on the Royal stage in 2019, this production brings another of Ishiguro’s masterly works to life. The narrative centres on Kathy H., a former student of Hailsham, an unusual boarding school with a disturbing mission.

Now a carer for her peers who are transitioning into "donors," Kathy reflects on her childhood with her closest friends, Tommy and Ruth. Their shared memories of Hailsham initially resemble the mundanity of any typical school—innocent games, awkward romances, and the discovery of personal identity. Yet under the surface lurks a grim reality: these children were raised for the sole purpose of eventually sacrificing their organs to prolong the lives of others.

Heathcote’s adaptation skilfully condenses Ishiguro’s novel into a compact stage production, retaining the emotional weight and complexity of the original. She merges three timelines – Kathy’s present, her time at Hailsham, and key moments in between – into a seamless flow of dialogue and multi-character scenes.

This allows the characters’ experiences to unfold organically, as memories blur into reality and the truth about their future becomes clearer. The play's structure echoes the novel's slow, deliberate reveal, offering the audience clues while maintaining a sense of foreboding throughout.

Director Christopher Haydon understands the risk of having characters from such a regimented, institutionalised world appearing static on stage. To combat this, he wisely injects pace into the production through simple but effective prop transitions. Chairs become sun dunes, bedspreads flip into picnic blankets and hospital beds morph into symbols of the characters' inescapable fate. Partially set in the 1990s, there are nostalgic touches from Woolworths plastic bags to Golden Wonder crisp packets.

Tom Piper’s set design, featuring grand wooden panelling permeated with frosted glass and five double doors, suggests the ever-changing locations – school, cottage, clinic, beach, and town – while Joshua Carr’s lighting artfully transforms these spaces from safe havens to ominous operation rooms.

The cast delivers deeply affecting performances, led by Nell Barlow as Kathy H. On stage for all 130 minutes, Barlow portrays Kathy as a resilient, hopeful ray of light whose institutionalisation has shaped her acceptance in the face of devastation. Angus Imrie’s portrayal of Tommy blossoms in the second half when he evolves from an awkward, frustrated teen.

Meanwhile, Matilda Bailes’s Ruth delivers a nuanced performance as the bossy yet insecure friend who manipulates those around her before her final redeeming act of selflessness.

This highly successful adaptation makes a compelling case for reliving the story in a different medium. Whether you have prior experience of the story or not, Never Let Me Go is worth your emotional investment.

